wrestling / News

AEW News: Saraya Congratulates Her Brother on His Engagement, Max Caster Appears in New Music Video

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Saraya AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Saraya congratulated her brothr Roy Knight on his recent engagement, which he revealed earlier today. She wrote, “Congrats to my brother and new sister in law.”

– Platinum Max Caster makes a cameo in the new Atmosphere music video for “Okay.” You can check out that video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Max Caster, Saraya, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading