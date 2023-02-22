wrestling / News
AEW News: Saraya Congratulates Her Brother on His Engagement, Max Caster Appears in New Music Video
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star Saraya congratulated her brothr Roy Knight on his recent engagement, which he revealed earlier today. She wrote, “Congrats to my brother and new sister in law.”
Congrats to my brother and new sister in law 🥹🥰 https://t.co/ZDnkev8J67
— SARAYA (@Saraya) February 22, 2023
– Platinum Max Caster makes a cameo in the new Atmosphere music video for “Okay.” You can check out that video below:
Platinum Max made a Cameo in the new Atmosphere video 🆗🆗🆗🆗@rhymesayers @atmosphere
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/9Nr5eQ8IEa
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) February 22, 2023
