AEW News: Saraya Gets Upper Deck Trading Card, Brody King Jokes About Back After Table Bump, Mark Sterling Comments on ‘Assault’ During Rampage
– Upper Deck released a new AEW Arrivals trading card for Saraya after her AEW debut on Dynamite earlier this week:
Collect @Saraya's iconic debut on the #AEW stage with her first-ever AEW trading card from @UpperDeckSports. Saraya's New Arrivals card is available until 9/30 at 12:59pm PST
🔗 https://t.co/yC7bvduI4M pic.twitter.com/GKye9LqEwB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022
– It appears Brody King is recovering well enough from his match on last Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam to joke about it on Twitter. Both King and Darby Allin took a nasty spill through a table off the entrance stage. King posted a gif that reads, “Doctor says I need a backiotomy.” You can see his tweet and the clip of the table bump below:
https://t.co/gXSoc5VkN4 pic.twitter.com/yzC9d1TXV2
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) September 24, 2022
– Smart Mark Sterling posted a comment on being “assaulted’ by Samoa Joe and Wardlow on Rampage. He tweeted, “For the record. At this moment I was trying to be the better man and deliver Wardlow his championship title. For my troubles I was assaulted by two bullies. I’m not doing well this morning.”
For the record. At this moment I was trying to be the better man and deliver Wardlow his championship title. For my troubles I was assaulted by two bullies.
I’m not doing well this morning. https://t.co/sXn6nTvRup
— Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) September 24, 2022
