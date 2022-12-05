wrestling / News
AEW News: Saraya Talks About Her Return, Talent Appear In Horror Film, & More
– TMZSports featured an interview video with Saraya on their YouTube channel, described as:
AEW star Saraya says she always had dreams and aspirations of competing in the ring again after suffering a career-threatening neck injury in 2016 — but admits she never expected it would happen.
– AEW tweeted the following promotion for Tubi’s Doktor Death film, featuring appearances by The Blade and The Bunny:
#AEW stars The @bladeofbuffalo and @alliewrestling are featured in the new Puppet Master spin-off, Doktor Death @fullmoonhorror and it is streaming now: https://t.co/WlfiiH9cO9 pic.twitter.com/kqbQsliFlH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2022
– The Cincinnati Bengals shared a few tweets featuring Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley, and Paquette responded as well:
The Rulers have spoken!@ReneePaquette | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/0mUKUPrbJn
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 4, 2022
😎#KCvsCIN | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/jw9fANOUYb
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 4, 2022
YOU GUYS!!!! @Bengals thanks for having us! Let’s crush the Chiefs! https://t.co/TbVOMWfnAI
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 4, 2022
– Soundsphere Magazine featured a video with AEW’s music producer Mikey Rukus, described as:
Dom Smith catches up with AEW Music Producer, Mikey Rukus to discuss his creative process behind reworked themes for AEW Symphony: Series 2, including Jade Cargill (with Dale and Zane Oliver), and more.
