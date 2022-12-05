AEW News: Saraya Talks About Her Return, Talent Appear In Horror Film, & More

– TMZSports featured an interview video with Saraya on their YouTube channel, described as:

AEW star Saraya says she always had dreams and aspirations of competing in the ring again after suffering a career-threatening neck injury in 2016 — but admits she never expected it would happen.

– AEW tweeted the following promotion for Tubi’s Doktor Death film, featuring appearances by The Blade and The Bunny:

– The Cincinnati Bengals shared a few tweets featuring Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley, and Paquette responded as well:

YOU GUYS!!!! @Bengals thanks for having us! Let’s crush the Chiefs! https://t.co/TbVOMWfnAI — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 4, 2022

– Soundsphere Magazine featured a video with AEW’s music producer Mikey Rukus, described as: