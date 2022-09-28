AEW News: Saraya Warns Taz & Excalibur Not to Pronounce Her Name Wrong Tonight, Saraya Gets First Official Shirt

– As previously reported, Saraya noted the correct pronunciation of her real name. In light of that, she commented on not wanting to hear Taz or Excalibur mispronounce her name on broadcast commentary tonight on Dynamite, or she might have to go over to the commentary table.

She wrote, “Me coming over to @OfficialTAZ and @ShutUpExcalibur on commentary tonight if I hear saRYEa.” Saraya is scheduled to appear on tonight’s Dynamite following her AEW debut last week at Grand Slam. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

Me coming over to @OfficialTAZ and @ShutUpExcalibur on commentary tonight if I hear saRYEa 😏😂 https://t.co/GqXkMA9R3i — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 28, 2022

– Speaking of Saraya, she’s now received her first official AEW shirt, which is now available at ShopAEW.com: