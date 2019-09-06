wrestling / News
AEW News: Scans For Video Game, Full Gear Tickets On Sale
– Tickets are now on-sale for AEW in Charlotte and AEW Full Gear in Baltimore. Prices for the remaining Charlotte seats range from $22 – $533, which does include Verified Resale tickets. There is also a $902 Official Platinum ticket for the Charlotte show. Prices for the remaining Full Gear tickets range from $30 – $125. There are also Full Gear VIP Experience tickets going for $299, plus Official Platinum tickets going for $625 and $3,000.
– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that AEW talent was facescanned for the upcoming video game. MJF showed a picture of his facescan during All Out weekend.
Big things for the future face. pic.twitter.com/ytV4aVAv4t
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 30, 2019
