– Tickets are now on-sale for AEW in Charlotte and AEW Full Gear in Baltimore. Prices for the remaining Charlotte seats range from $22 – $533, which does include Verified Resale tickets. There is also a $902 Official Platinum ticket for the Charlotte show. Prices for the remaining Full Gear tickets range from $30 – $125. There are also Full Gear VIP Experience tickets going for $299, plus Official Platinum tickets going for $625 and $3,000.

– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that AEW talent was facescanned for the upcoming video game. MJF showed a picture of his facescan during All Out weekend.