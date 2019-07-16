AEW News: SCU Furious With Lucha Bros. After Loss, Farah & Farah Thanks AEW and Fans for Fight for the Fallen

– AEW released a backstage interview video with SCU after their loss to the Lucha Bros. at Fight for the Fallen last Saturday night. You can check out that promo clip below.

– The Twitter account for Farah & Farah posted a message thanking those who attended last Saturday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen event. The tweet also thanked AEW for its donation check to help victims who have been affected by gun violence. You can check out that tweet below.

It reads, “We hope everyone had a great time at @AEWrestling’s #FightForTheFallen! Thank you so much to everyone who attended—we were so proud to sponsor an event that donated all of the proceeds from the gate to Jacksonville’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council!”