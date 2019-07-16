wrestling / News
AEW News: SCU Furious With Lucha Bros. After Loss, Farah & Farah Thanks AEW and Fans for Fight for the Fallen
– AEW released a backstage interview video with SCU after their loss to the Lucha Bros. at Fight for the Fallen last Saturday night. You can check out that promo clip below.
– The Twitter account for Farah & Farah posted a message thanking those who attended last Saturday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen event. The tweet also thanked AEW for its donation check to help victims who have been affected by gun violence. You can check out that tweet below.
It reads, “We hope everyone had a great time at @AEWrestling’s #FightForTheFallen! Thank you so much to everyone who attended—we were so proud to sponsor an event that donated all of the proceeds from the gate to Jacksonville’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council!”
We hope everyone had a great time at @AEWrestling's #FightForTheFallen! Thank you so much to everyone who attended—we were so proud to sponsor an event that donated all of the proceeds from the gate to Jacksonville’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council! pic.twitter.com/o57UHFdrAL
— Farah & Farah (@farahandfarah) July 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Zooms In On Lacey Evans’ Backside During Extreme Rules
- Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear
- Tony Khan on AEW Picking Up Where WCW Left Off, PPV Plans Following TNT Debut, His Thoughts on Authority Figures
- Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW