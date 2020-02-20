wrestling / News

AEW News: SCU Take the Hot Ones Challenge, Jenn Decker Runs Down This Week’s Rankings

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– SCU took the Hot Ones Challenge on the latest episode of Hot Ones. You can see video below of the trio appearing on this week’s episode of the YouTube series, eating chicken wings with hot sauce:

– AEW released a video with Jenn Decker taking a look at this week’s AEW Rankings. The full rankings are here.

