wrestling / News
AEW News: SCU Take the Hot Ones Challenge, Jenn Decker Runs Down This Week’s Rankings
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
– SCU took the Hot Ones Challenge on the latest episode of Hot Ones. You can see video below of the trio appearing on this week’s episode of the YouTube series, eating chicken wings with hot sauce:
SCU take on the #HotOnesChallenge tonight 🍗🔥 Stay tuned for a special airing of @hotonesgameshow after #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Hve87hYqF6
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020
– AEW released a video with Jenn Decker taking a look at this week’s AEW Rankings. The full rankings are here.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW