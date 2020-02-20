AEW News: SCU Take the Hot Ones Challenge, Jenn Decker Runs Down This Week’s Rankings

– SCU took the Hot Ones Challenge on the latest episode of Hot Ones. You can see video below of the trio appearing on this week’s episode of the YouTube series, eating chicken wings with hot sauce:

SCU take on the #HotOnesChallenge tonight 🍗🔥 Stay tuned for a special airing of @hotonesgameshow after #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Hve87hYqF6 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020

– AEW released a video with Jenn Decker taking a look at this week’s AEW Rankings. The full rankings are here.