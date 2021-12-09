AEW News: Serena Deeb Comments on Hikaru Shida Rematch, Ryan Nemeth Joins AEW Unrestricted, Adam Cole & Colt Cabana Play Fall Guys

– AEW recently announced that Hikaru Shida will face Serena Deeb in a rematch at Winter Is Coming. Deeb tweeted the following comments on the matchup:

“Round III at Winter is Coming. This ain’t going to be another Deeb classic or pro wrestling clinic. This is going to be the Professor beating the living SHIT out of Shida. @AEW”

– Ryan Nemeth is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. Here’s the full description and audio:

Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth is the defacto leader of the beloved AEW faction, The Wingmen! He talks about becoming The Wingmen, the inspiration behind the hostile makeover, dressing JD Drake, spray-tanning Orange Cassidy, his creative contributions to “Being The Elite,” and the Wingmen’s recent match against the Dark Order. Ryan shares his love of stand-up comedy, Andy Kaufman, the band Sleigh Bells, and the movie “Scrooged” with Bill Murray. He also speaks to the art of the promo, his friendship with PeeWee Herman, the making of his first-ever short film, “Heel,” and the movie he’d love to make next.

– Adam Cole played Fall Guys with Colt Cabana. You can check out the Let’s Play video below: