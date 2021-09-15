AEW News: Shawn Spears Cuts Promo on Darby Allin Ahead of Dynamite Match, Highlights From This Week’s Dark, Miro vs. Colt Cabana for FIFA 21

– AEW released a promo featuring Shawn Spears talking about Darby Allin ahead of their match on tonight’s Dynamite:

– AEW released the following highlights and clips from yesterday’s AEW Dark:

Before they face off tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @LegitLeyla and @Jade_Cargill w/ @MarkSterlingEsq each have singles matches tonight on #AEWDark and the tension is already building. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/VPhr7bFQVy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

.@MarkSterlingEsq and @Jade_Cargill are confident the #JadeBrand will squash @LegitLeyla like a bug in Leyla's home state of New Jersey tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TNT. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/TxGwZs0mzY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

The future is bright for @SwoleWorld after knocking out @DiamanteLAX in last week’s 3 Strikes Match. But Diamante vows it won’t ever be over between her and Big Swole. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/soPC5P7QUf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

Former partners @SonnyKissXO and @JANELABABY are on a collision course and next week, the romance is over! Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6mXahr pic.twitter.com/DufF6lbzBT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

Not waiting for tomorrow night – @LegitLeyla Hirsch and @Jade_Cargill brawl and have to be separated on #AEWDark. They go one-on-one on #AEWDynamite tomorrow LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/e3LdVLH0Es — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

– Miro faced Colt Cabana for a game of FIFA 21: