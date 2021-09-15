wrestling / News
AEW News: Shawn Spears Cuts Promo on Darby Allin Ahead of Dynamite Match, Highlights From This Week’s Dark, Miro vs. Colt Cabana for FIFA 21
– AEW released a promo featuring Shawn Spears talking about Darby Allin ahead of their match on tonight’s Dynamite:
#TheChairman handed @DarbyAllin his first loss in #AEW. Will history repeat itself TONIGHT when @ShawnSpears w/ Tully Blanchard faces Darby w/ @Sting? Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/lJnHr2HPe7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2021
– AEW released the following highlights and clips from yesterday’s AEW Dark:
Before they face off tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @LegitLeyla and @Jade_Cargill w/ @MarkSterlingEsq each have singles matches tonight on #AEWDark and the tension is already building. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/VPhr7bFQVy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
#TheBunny attacks @annajay___ until @TayConti_ chases her away – Tune in NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/9SomqJhyoz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
.@MarkSterlingEsq and @Jade_Cargill are confident the #JadeBrand will squash @LegitLeyla like a bug in Leyla's home state of New Jersey tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TNT. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/TxGwZs0mzY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
The future is bright for @SwoleWorld after knocking out @DiamanteLAX in last week’s 3 Strikes Match. But Diamante vows it won’t ever be over between her and Big Swole. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/soPC5P7QUf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
“Darby…this is for you!” – Will history repeat itself tomorrow night when @ShawnSpears faces @DarbyAllin LIVE on #AEWDynamite? Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6mXahr pic.twitter.com/dcc59AMdqe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
Former partners @SonnyKissXO and @JANELABABY are on a collision course and next week, the romance is over! Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6mXahr pic.twitter.com/DufF6lbzBT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
Not waiting for tomorrow night – @LegitLeyla Hirsch and @Jade_Cargill brawl and have to be separated on #AEWDark. They go one-on-one on #AEWDynamite tomorrow LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/e3LdVLH0Es
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
– Miro faced Colt Cabana for a game of FIFA 21:
