AEW News: Shawn Spears Cuts Promo on Darby Allin Ahead of Dynamite Match, Highlights From This Week’s Dark, Miro vs. Colt Cabana for FIFA 21

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears

– AEW released a promo featuring Shawn Spears talking about Darby Allin ahead of their match on tonight’s Dynamite:

– AEW released the following highlights and clips from yesterday’s AEW Dark:

– Miro faced Colt Cabana for a game of FIFA 21:

AEW, AEW Dark, Darby Allin, Shawn Spears, Jeffrey Harris

