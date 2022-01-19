wrestling / News
AEW News: Shawn Spears Ready to Shake Up the World Tonight, Forbes Profile on Aubrey Edwards, Latest Episode of Elite Soup
– Shawn Spears faces the undefeated CM Punk on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC. Ahead of the show, Spears shared a message on Twitter, noting that he’s ready to shake up the world.
Spears wrote, “Tonight, I shake up the world!! All you pricks will put some respect on my name. @AEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #TheChairman” You can check out his tweet below:
– Forbes has released a video profile on AEW referee Aubrey Edwards:
– Alex Abrahantes has released a new Elite Soup video: