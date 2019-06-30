AEW News: Shawn Spears Reveals Motivation For Cody Chair Shot at Fyter Fest, MJF ‘Grieving’ For Cody

– Shawn Spears took to Twitter after AEW Fyter Fest and tweeted a gif of Cody talking about Spears, saying “and he’s a great hand” not long after Spears signed with AEW. The storyline seems to be that Spears found Cody’s comment demeaning, and Cody’s original comments where he actually went as far as saying Spears would make a good coach, seemed to have been part of building to this story all along.

Spears, of course, landed a stiff chair shot to Cody’s head at Fyter Fest.

– MJF said on Twitter that he is “grieving” for Cody: “Please leave me alone at this time. I’m grieving over what has happened to my best friend/mentor Cody Rhodes.

Fuck Shawn Spears.”