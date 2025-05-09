wrestling / News
AEW News: Skye Blue Teases Her Upcoming Return, Thursday Collision Video Highlights
– As previously reported, wrestler Skye Blue makes her AEW TV return on next week’s Dynamite. Blue also teased her return via social media, which you can view below:
Did ya miss me? 😈 https://t.co/kS4sEwO8Jh
— Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) May 9, 2025
Skye Blue returns NEXT WEEK!
Watch #AEWCollision on TBS & MAX@Skyebyee pic.twitter.com/zk3Mt9zzur
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2025
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s special Thursday edition of Collision:
"I've already been a problem for you guys. And now, I'm going to be the BIGGEST problem."
EXCLUSIVE: As her issues with the Death Riders continue to escalate, @willowwrestles sends a message to @MarinaShafir + @jonmoxley. pic.twitter.com/ezbR4uFHqV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1920826092694221290