AEW News: Snoop’s Birthday Party, Britt Baker At Fulham, & More
– AEW tweeted some images of talent at Snoop Dogg’s birthday party in Miami:
#AEW Stars @TBSNetwork champion @Jade_Cargill, @swerveconfident, and @starkmanjones at @SnoopDogg’s birthday bash @fontainebleau in Miami, with hip hop legends @jermainedupri, @DJWhooKid and @Nelly_Mo on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/vFu8P98Gyt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2022
– Jade Cargill posted a video clip from the same event:
Aftermath. Presenting @SnoopDogg his Bday cake was a bucket list check off 🤘🏾. Much love @DJWhooKid . @AEW pic.twitter.com/GbdYTvFei1
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 29, 2022
– Britt Baker tweeted a photo of herself, Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy at a Fulham FC match:
⚽️🧣🦷🍊 pic.twitter.com/bKrJFVEEfF
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 29, 2022
– Thunder Rosa posted a fanmail and unboxing video on her YouTube channel:
