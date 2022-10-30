wrestling / News

AEW News: Snoop’s Birthday Party, Britt Baker At Fulham, & More

October 30, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW tweeted some images of talent at Snoop Dogg’s birthday party in Miami:

– Jade Cargill posted a video clip from the same event:

– Britt Baker tweeted a photo of herself, Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy at a Fulham FC match:

– Thunder Rosa posted a fanmail and unboxing video on her YouTube channel:

