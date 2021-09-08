AEW News: Sonny Kiss Sends Message to Joey Janela Following Return, Note on Tonight’s Meet & Greet, Dark Highlights

– After Sonny Kiss returned on last night’s AEW Dark, Sonny Kiss directed the following message at Joey Janela for his recent betrayal:

Sonny Kiss wrote, “Joey Janela made the biggest mistake of his life betraying me. You thought that was something?! You just wait and see! I’m BACK, BITCH! #AEWDark @AEW

– AEW put out the following announcement on ticket sales for the talent Meet & Greet before tonight’s Dynamite, which is set for 5:30 pm ET at the Fifth Third Arena. Here are the details:

