AEW News: Sonny Kiss Sends Message to Joey Janela Following Return, Note on Tonight’s Meet & Greet, Dark Highlights
– After Sonny Kiss returned on last night’s AEW Dark, Sonny Kiss directed the following message at Joey Janela for his recent betrayal:
Sonny Kiss wrote, “Joey Janela made the biggest mistake of his life betraying me. You thought that was something?! You just wait and see! I’m BACK, BITCH! #AEWDark @AEW
— Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) September 7, 2021
– AEW put out the following announcement on ticket sales for the talent Meet & Greet before tonight’s Dynamite, which is set for 5:30 pm ET at the Fifth Third Arena. Here are the details:
#AEWDynamite meet & greet tickets are ON SALE NOW! Get them before they’re gone! https://t.co/3khtIKBlHH pic.twitter.com/gVZwXB9twz
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 8, 2021
– Below are some highlight clips from last night’s AEW Dark:
Yo! #TheAcclaimed have arrived, and they’re going off script. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/eUEy74qB2X pic.twitter.com/VTx5b2GZc6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021
.@SonnyKissXO is here for payback on @JANELABABY!
Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/eUEy748ZEn pic.twitter.com/6e8p8jB5mY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021
About tonight…. pic.twitter.com/y9UaDaeVBc
— Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) September 8, 2021
