AEW News: Stars Predict MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Winner, The Gunns Arrive in Style for Revolution, Revolution Red Carpet Preview

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

DAZN Wrestling released a video featuring multiple AEW stars offering their prediction for tonight’s AEW World Championship match featuring titleholder MJF against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Saraya, Ricky Starks, and Wardlow all offered their predictions on the match. You can view that clip below:

– AEW tag champs The Gunns arrived in style for tonight’s event and title defense:

– RJ City and Renee Paquette are hosting the red carpet and Zero Hour pre-show for tonight’s AEW Revolution event. You can check out their preview video for tonight’s pre-show coverage below:

