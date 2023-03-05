– DAZN Wrestling released a video featuring multiple AEW stars offering their prediction for tonight’s AEW World Championship match featuring titleholder MJF against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Saraya, Ricky Starks, and Wardlow all offered their predictions on the match. You can view that clip below:

AEW tag champs The Gunns arrived in style for tonight's event and title defense:

RJ City and Renee Paquette are hosting the red carpet and Zero Hour pre-show for tonight's AEW Revolution event.