AEW News: Stars Predict MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Winner, The Gunns Arrive in Style for Revolution, Revolution Red Carpet Preview
– DAZN Wrestling released a video featuring multiple AEW stars offering their prediction for tonight’s AEW World Championship match featuring titleholder MJF against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Saraya, Ricky Starks, and Wardlow all offered their predictions on the match. You can view that clip below:
– AEW tag champs The Gunns arrived in style for tonight’s event and title defense:
Arriving in style.#AEW World Tag Team Champions #TheGunns@theaustingunn @coltengunn @ChaseCenter #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV TONIGHT!
– RJ City and Renee Paquette are hosting the red carpet and Zero Hour pre-show for tonight’s AEW Revolution event. You can check out their preview video for tonight’s pre-show coverage below:
We're hours out from #AEWRevolution ⏱@ReneePaquette and @RJCity1 will be hosting the #AEWRevolution: Zero Hour & Red Carpet TONIGHT at 7pm ET, right before we are LIVE on PPV; you won't want to miss it!
