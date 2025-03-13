wrestling
AEW News: Stars Reveals Who in the Locker Room Would Shatter a World Record, Starlight Wish Granted at GrandSlam Australia, New Sting T-Shirt
– The AEW locker room shared their thoughts on which wrestlers is the most likely to break a world record, including comments from Harley Cameron, Adam Cole, Lance Archer, Ricochet, and more:
– AEW released a behind-the-scenes video from Grand Slam Australia of a Starlight Wish being granted:
– Shop AEW has a new limited edition Sting t-shirt that will only be available for one hour tomorrow at 12:00 pm EST:
