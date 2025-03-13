– The AEW locker room shared their thoughts on which wrestlers is the most likely to break a world record, including comments from Harley Cameron, Adam Cole, Lance Archer, Ricochet, and more:

Who in the AEW locker room is the most likely to shatter a world record? pic.twitter.com/Xq2UojfSwP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025

– AEW released a behind-the-scenes video from Grand Slam Australia of a Starlight Wish being granted:

Behind the Ropes: #AEW grants a Starlight Wish at #AEWGrandSlam Australia! From exclusive backstage access to meeting wrestling legends he'd only seen on TV and witnessing ringside battles up close, this was a dream come true for Noah! @Starlight_star | @AEWTogether pic.twitter.com/HP8mgUkgEA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025

– Shop AEW has a new limited edition Sting t-shirt that will only be available for one hour tomorrow at 12:00 pm EST: