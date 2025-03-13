wrestling

AEW News: Stars Reveals Who in the Locker Room Would Shatter a World Record, Starlight Wish Granted at GrandSlam Australia, New Sting T-Shirt

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Harley Cameron AEW Grand Slam Australia versus Mercedes Mone Image Credit: AEW

– The AEW locker room shared their thoughts on which wrestlers is the most likely to break a world record, including comments from Harley Cameron, Adam Cole, Lance Archer, Ricochet, and more:

– AEW released a behind-the-scenes video from Grand Slam Australia of a Starlight Wish being granted:

Shop AEW has a new limited edition Sting t-shirt that will only be available for one hour tomorrow at 12:00 pm EST:

