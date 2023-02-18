wrestling / News

AEW News: Stars Set for Bowling Event, Wrestlers Visit Middle School in Laredo, Rampage Video Highlights

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Fans can now join the stars of AEW at a special bowling event taking place on Saturday, March 4 at Classic Bowling in Daly City, California. Jake Roberts, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Aubrey Edwards, Konosuke Takeshita, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford will be in attendance. Ticket details are available in the tweet below:

– The AEW Community account tweeted on the team visiting George Washington Middle School in Laredo, Texas:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:



