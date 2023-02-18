– Fans can now join the stars of AEW at a special bowling event taking place on Saturday, March 4 at Classic Bowling in Daly City, California. Jake Roberts, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Aubrey Edwards, Konosuke Takeshita, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford will be in attendance. Ticket details are available in the tweet below:

🎳 #AEWTogether is happy to announce that BOWLING is BACK! 🎳 Come out and bowl with some of your favorite #AEW stars on Saturday, March 4th, from 4pm to 7pm, before the #AEWRevolution PPV on Sunday! For more info, visit:https://t.co/as8sdUF64N pic.twitter.com/N8WHDUwwBZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2023

– The AEW Community account tweeted on the team visiting George Washington Middle School in Laredo, Texas:

This last week in Lardeo, TX the George Washington Middle School hosted our @AEW team where we spoke about hard work, finding your passion, and choosing kindness. Thank you Bobcats for the warmest welcome we’ve ever had! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cPYRef9Xne — AEWCommunity (@AEWCommunity) February 18, 2023

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:





