AEW News: Stars Set for Parkinson’s Disease Charity Event, Sting Turns 64
– AEW star Sting celebrated his birthday yesterday. He turned 64 years old:
Happy Birthday to @AEW Star, #TheICON @Sting pic.twitter.com/GLQG1bfBV2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2021
– All Elite Wrestling will be holding a special AEW Together event on Thursday, April 26 in partnership with the American Parkinson’s Disease Association to help benefit the association. Fans will be able to meet top AEW stars. Tony Schiavone will also be on hand to interview Dean Malenko.
The event will be held at The Courthouse Center in West Kingston, Rhode Island. Other talents slated to attend include Athena, Mark Henry, Aubrey Edwards, Jerry Lynn, Thunder Rosa, Leva Bates, and Ethan Page. Fans who would like to attend can purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
Rhode Island!
Thursday night April 6th we’re partnering with @APDAParkinsons RI chapter for a very special evening.
Come meet some of your favorite @AEW stars & be there as our host @tonyschiavone24 interviews the legendary Dean Malenko
Tickets & info:https://t.co/6VkH9rnZiR
— AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) March 20, 2023