– AEW star Sting celebrated his birthday yesterday. He turned 64 years old:

– All Elite Wrestling will be holding a special AEW Together event on Thursday, April 26 in partnership with the American Parkinson’s Disease Association to help benefit the association. Fans will be able to meet top AEW stars. Tony Schiavone will also be on hand to interview Dean Malenko.

The event will be held at The Courthouse Center in West Kingston, Rhode Island. Other talents slated to attend include Athena, Mark Henry, Aubrey Edwards, Jerry Lynn, Thunder Rosa, Leva Bates, and Ethan Page. Fans who would like to attend can purchase tickets at Eventbrite.