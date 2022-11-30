– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and Mark Henry visited the 100 Black Men Indy youth outreach center earlier yesterday in Indianpolis. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in the city. You can check out a photo Swerve Strickland shared from the visit below:

– The AEW Symphony: Series II will go live tonight on all audio platforms at midnight. It will be available on Spotify and iTunes.

– Former Dark Order member Preston “10” Vance tweeted a message today, refusing to apologize for his betrayal of the group: