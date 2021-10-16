wrestling / News

AEW News: Stephen Amell Joins A Shot of Brandi, Highlights for Rampage, Fuego Del Sol Celebrates Birthday

October 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Heels and Arrow star Stephen Amell joined Brandi Rhodes on A Shot of Brandi this week, which you can see here:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage on TNT:


– AEW star Fuego Del Sol celebrates his birthday today. He turns 26 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:

