wrestling / News
AEW News: Stephen Amell Joins A Shot of Brandi, Highlights for Rampage, Fuego Del Sol Celebrates Birthday
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Heels and Arrow star Stephen Amell joined Brandi Rhodes on A Shot of Brandi this week, which you can see here:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage on TNT:
– AEW star Fuego Del Sol celebrates his birthday today. He turns 26 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to @AEW Star @FuegoDelSol pic.twitter.com/F65vo7Gw0G
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments on Reports About How WWE Views Him
- Roman Reigns Says He Doesn’t Personally View AEW As Competition, Says They Have A Ceiling Due To Their Fanbase
- Bryan Danielson On Thinking The Rock Would Steal ‘Yes’ Chants, His Reaction To AEW Dynamite Match With Kenny Omega
- Backstage Rumor on Issues Bray Wyatt Was Dealing With Before His Release