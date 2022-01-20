wrestling / News
AEW News: Sting & Darby Allin Surprise Fans After Dynamite, Note On Who Performs Kings Of The Black Throne Theme
Sting & Darby Allin took the opportunity to give some fans a welcome surprise following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin posted a video to his Twitter account of the two getting out of their car to approach another car that had the license plate of “AEWDUB” and chanting “AEW”:
Stuck in traffic with stinger. pic.twitter.com/mmd2YRIgav
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) January 20, 2022
– AEW music producer Mikey Rukus noted on Twitter that Brody King’s band performs his and Malakai Black’s theme song as Kings Of The Black Throne. Rukus wrote:
“That is Brody’s band’s track! That s**t dark af I can’t write like that”
“GOD’S HATE- KINGS OF THE BLACK THRONE
…
…..um, imma head to church now”
GOD'S HATE- KINGS OF THE BLACK THRONE
…
…..um, imma head to church now 😳😅
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 20, 2022
