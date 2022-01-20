AEW News: Sting & Darby Allin Surprise Fans After Dynamite, Note On Who Performs Kings Of The Black Throne Theme

Sting & Darby Allin took the opportunity to give some fans a welcome surprise following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin posted a video to his Twitter account of the two getting out of their car to approach another car that had the license plate of “AEWDUB” and chanting “AEW”:

Stuck in traffic with stinger. pic.twitter.com/mmd2YRIgav — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) January 20, 2022

– AEW music producer Mikey Rukus noted on Twitter that Brody King’s band performs his and Malakai Black’s theme song as Kings Of The Black Throne. Rukus wrote:

“That is Brody’s band’s track! That s**t dark af I can’t write like that” “GOD’S HATE- KINGS OF THE BLACK THRONE … …..um, imma head to church now”