AEW News: Sting Pays Respect To Cody Rhodes, Note On Backstage Guests At Dynamite, AEW Dynamite Highlights

– As previously reported, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced their exit from AEW earlier this week. It’s believed that Cody will be headed to WWE. In a post on Twitter, Sting showed respect to Rhodes after his departure.

He wrote: “Much love and respect for you Cody.”

Much love and respect for you Cody. 🦂 pic.twitter.com/V1ja7ywOwo — Sting (@Sting) February 17, 2022

– PWInsider reports that the management team for CCW in Florida was backstage at AEW Dynamite last night. CCW regularly runs events in Nashville.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode: