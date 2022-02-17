wrestling / News

AEW News: Sting Pays Respect To Cody Rhodes, Note On Backstage Guests At Dynamite, AEW Dynamite Highlights

February 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As previously reported, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced their exit from AEW earlier this week. It’s believed that Cody will be headed to WWE. In a post on Twitter, Sting showed respect to Rhodes after his departure.

He wrote: “Much love and respect for you Cody.

PWInsider reports that the management team for CCW in Florida was backstage at AEW Dynamite last night. CCW regularly runs events in Nashville.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:

