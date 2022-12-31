wrestling / News

AEW News: Swerve Strickland Cuts Promo on Blackpool Combat Club After Rampage, Rampage New Year’s Smash Video Highlights

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Swerve Strickland AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Swerve Strickland cut a promo on the Blackpool Combat Club after last night’s AEW Rampage went off the air. Strickland picked up a win over Wheeler Yuta in the main event:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage:



More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Swerve Strickland, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading