AEW News: Swerve Strickland Cuts Promo on Blackpool Combat Club After Rampage, Rampage New Year’s Smash Video Highlights
– Swerve Strickland cut a promo on the Blackpool Combat Club after last night’s AEW Rampage went off the air. Strickland picked up a win over Wheeler Yuta in the main event:
TONIGHT, after his win in the main event of #AEWRampage: #NewYearsSmash, @swerveconfident said he has some unfinished business to settle THIS WEDNESDAY, in his hometown Seattle on #AEWDynamite, with someone from his past: @ARealFoxx!
Tune in to @tbsnetwork LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/Gie0FzqtRv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage:
“Get out there and go win your title back” @Sting @DarbyAllin
Watch #AEWRampage: #NewYearsSmash on TNT! pic.twitter.com/JQfvJYxn0C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2022
