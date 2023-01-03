wrestling / News

AEW News: Swerve Strickland Hypes Dynamite in Seattle, Jim Ross Celebrates Birthday, Elevation Video Highlights

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Swerve Strickland AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a video featuring Swerve Strickland hyping ticket sales for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite in Seattle, Washington:

– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross celebrates his birthday today, turning 71 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday via Twitter:

– The following video highlights are now available from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:

