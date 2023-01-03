wrestling / News
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Hypes Dynamite in Seattle, Jim Ross Celebrates Birthday, Elevation Video Highlights
– AEW released a video featuring Swerve Strickland hyping ticket sales for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite in Seattle, Washington:
.@swerveconfident is coming HOME to Seattle, WA and he's bringing his #MogulAffiliates with him THIS WEDNESDAY, for #AEWDynamite LIVE at the @ClimateArena!
🎟Tickets starting at $35 (+fees) are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq I https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/FvVEO64PAb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross celebrates his birthday today, turning 71 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday via Twitter:
Happy Birthday to the legendary voice of wrestling and #AEW commentator Jim Ross @JRsBBQ! pic.twitter.com/ahibtLzLcC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
– The following video highlights are now available from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:
Pretty sure this is how @shidahikaru counted down the seconds into the new year 🥳
Watch the all-new #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/fLhJjuOg9l pic.twitter.com/2NtpBeMUaM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
And that's how the #VarsityAthletes do it! An impressive victory to kick off 2023 for @woodsisthegoods and #PremierAthlete @TonyNese on #AEWDarkElevation!
▶️ https://t.co/fLhJjuOg9l pic.twitter.com/iJvZP1EsgO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
#TheProblem @MarinaShafir scores her first submission victory of the year on #AEWDarkElevation, but what did @NylaRoseBeast have to say to her after the match?
Watch #AEWDarkElevation RIGHT NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/fLhJjuOg9l pic.twitter.com/TbDVtR853H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
After a stellar victory on #AEWDarkElevation, @LexyNair catches up with #HardyParty @MATTHARDYBRAND and @IsiahKassidy. However, @OfficialEGO reminds them of their contractual obligations…
▶️ https://t.co/fLhJjuOg9l pic.twitter.com/1qxe8ltR0w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On AEW Locker Room Reaction To Dax Harwood’s Recent CM Punk Comments
- Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022