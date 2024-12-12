wrestling / News
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Releases ‘Real Eyes’ Music Video, Taya Valkyrie ‘LA Christmas’ Music Video, Rob Schamberger Creates Hangman Page Painting
– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland released his new music video for “Real Eyes”:
– Also Taya Valkyrie released a new “L.A. Christmas” music video:
– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for Hangman Page:
This limited edition Hangman Adam Page art print by @robschamberger just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Hand-numbered & autographed by Hangman and Rob!https://t.co/sWeOE0eHLe#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/paIWWgAVtN
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 12, 2024