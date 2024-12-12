wrestling / News

AEW News: Swerve Strickland Releases ‘Real Eyes’ Music Video, Taya Valkyrie ‘LA Christmas’ Music Video, Rob Schamberger Creates Hangman Page Painting

December 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Swerve Strickland AEW Dynamite 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland released his new music video for “Real Eyes”:

– Also Taya Valkyrie released a new “L.A. Christmas” music video:

– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for Hangman Page:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hangman Page, Rob Schamberger, Swerve Strickland, Taya Valkyrie, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading