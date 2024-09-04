– While AEW has not yet confirmed the main event for this weekend’s AEW All Out, Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live (via Cultaholic) this week that Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a Steel Cage Match will headline this weekend’s event. Additionally, Swerve Strickland wrote on social media today, “ALL IN/ ALL OUT: Main Eventer,” in response to the report.

ALL IN/ ALL OUT: Main Eventer https://t.co/jVcdBUOR77 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 4, 2024

– Strickland purchased back his childhood home in a new video released by AEW:

– Ticket pre-sales have begun for upcoming AEW TV tapings in October, including Dynamite on Wednesday, October 16 in San Jose, Collision on Thursday, October 17 in Stockton, and Dynamite on Wednesday, October 23 in West Valley City, Utah. The ticket pre-sale code for all those shows is GEN2AEW (via PWInsider).