AEW News: Taping Notes for Last Night and Next Week’s Dynamite, Next Live Show, Dynamite Seven Season Pass Tickets Still Available

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, along with next week’s late-night Tuesday episode, were taped in advance. The next live episode of Dynamite will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

– Per AEW, Dynamite Seven Season Pass tickets are still available for upcoming Dynamite broadcasts in September, October, and November starting with the live show on September 23. Fans can purchase seven tickets for a total of $175, plus fees.

