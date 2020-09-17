wrestling / News
AEW News: Taping Notes for Last Night and Next Week’s Dynamite, Next Live Show, Dynamite Seven Season Pass Tickets Still Available
– PWInsider reports that last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, along with next week’s late-night Tuesday episode, were taped in advance. The next live episode of Dynamite will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
– Per AEW, Dynamite Seven Season Pass tickets are still available for upcoming Dynamite broadcasts in September, October, and November starting with the live show on September 23. Fans can purchase seven tickets for a total of $175, plus fees.
Join us this Fall with the "Dynamite Seven" Season Pass for upcoming #AEW televised live events in Sep, Oct, Nov at @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL, beginning with the 9/23 show. Seven events for a total of $175 (plus fees)
Email [email protected] or Call 904-633-2000 pic.twitter.com/h1sOkHkoMn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020
