– Tay Melo commented on her husband Sammy Guevara’s match with Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam:

– Taya Valkyrie is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. Here’s the full audio:

Taya Valkyrie is All Elite, and talks about coming in and challenging straightaway for the TBS Championship! She speaks to making her AEW debut in Canada, why the crowd’s huge pop was such a welcome surprise, and what that first match opportunity meant to her. She talks about the talent of the AEW women’s locker room, who she’s excited to wrestle, and the magic of her first Double or Nothing appearance. Taya also shares the lore behind the Taya Valkyrie character including the inspiration behind the name and the furry boots. Plus, she talks training, death matches, mayo on pizza, and her husband’s many last names!