AEW News: Tay Melo Comments on Her In-Ring Return, Trailer for Tonight’s Summer Blockbuster, Adam Cole Plays Paper Mario
– Tay Melo returns to the ring tonight on AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster. She teams with Anna Jay against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. She commented on tonight’s in-ring return via social media.
Tay Melo wrote, “My stomach’s doing flips—feels like first day of school nerves! Still on my last flight (been traveling since 5am 😅), almost there… After more than 2 long years, I’m finally wrestling live on TV again. Butterflies and all, I can’t wait! 🦋✈️💪”
– AEW released a new trailer for tonight’s Summer Blockbuster edition of Dynamite:
TONIGHT!
Watch this preview of #AEWSummerBlockbuster before it explodes off of the screen with 4 HOURS of AEW action!
It all starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/eqdFVbSqN9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2025
– AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole played some Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door:
