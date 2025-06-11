wrestling / News

AEW News: Tay Melo Comments on Her In-Ring Return, Trailer for Tonight’s Summer Blockbuster, Adam Cole Plays Paper Mario

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Fyter Fest Tay Melo Image Credit: AEW

– Tay Melo returns to the ring tonight on AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster. She teams with Anna Jay against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. She commented on tonight’s in-ring return via social media.

Tay Melo wrote, “My stomach’s doing flips—feels like first day of school nerves! Still on my last flight (been traveling since 5am 😅), almost there… After more than 2 long years, I’m finally wrestling live on TV again. Butterflies and all, I can’t wait! 🦋✈️💪”

– AEW released a new trailer for tonight’s Summer Blockbuster edition of Dynamite:

– AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole played some Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW, AEW Summer Blockbuster, Tay Melo, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading