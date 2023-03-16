– Taya Valkyrie made her AEW debut last night on Dynamite, confronting TBS Champion Jade Cargill. After the match, AEW released a digital interview with Valkyrie, teasing what we can expect for her in AEW.

Taya Valkyrie told Lexy Nair, “Well Lexy, I’ve got a lot to say, but how about you find out on Rampage when I show you guys can find out exactly what La Wera Loca can do.”

.@thetayavalkyrie is #AllElite! @LexyNair catches up with La Wera Loca to find out what she has planned for her future in #AEW!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5gvqFnft5U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

– This week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted features Leva Bates, Vickie Guerrero, and Amanda Huber. Here’s the full audio and description:

It’s an AEW Heels takeover of AEW Unrestricted! Leva Bates, Vickie Guerrero, and Amanda Huber join Ref Aubrey Edwards for this special episode that highlights all the fun and feels of being a Heel! The ladies explain how Heels started, and how you can become part of the community. They also share stories from their game nights, live meet ups, and other killer social events!

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Dynamite:







