AEW News: Taya Valkyrie Releases First Song, More Rampage Video Highlights
November 23, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star Taya Valkyrie announced the release of her first song, “LA Christmas,” which is now available at DistroKid.com:
🎶 L.A Christmas!!!! My FIRST EVER song, is available Thanksgiving Day!!! 🪩 Pre save it now using the LINK below!! ⬇️ ⬇️
distrokid.com/hyperfollow/…
— Taya Valkyrie (@thetayavalkyrie.bsky.social) November 23, 2024 at 8:48 AM
– AEW released some additional highlights for Rampage: