wrestling / News

AEW News: Taya Valkyrie Releases First Song, More Rampage Video Highlights

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taya Valkyrie AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Taya Valkyrie announced the release of her first song, “LA Christmas,” which is now available at DistroKid.com:

🎶 L.A Christmas!!!! My FIRST EVER song, is available Thanksgiving Day!!! 🪩 Pre save it now using the LINK below!! ⬇️ ⬇️

🎶 L.A Christmas!!!! My FIRST EVER song, is available Thanksgiving Day!!! 🪩 Pre save it now using the LINK below!! ⬇️ ⬇️

distrokid.com/hyperfollow/…

[image or embed]

— Taya Valkyrie (@thetayavalkyrie.bsky.social) November 23, 2024 at 8:48 AM

– AEW released some additional highlights for Rampage:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Taya Valkyrie, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading