– AEW broadcaster Taz celebrates his birthday today. He turns 56 years old. MJF also wished him a happy birthday:

Let's all wish a very Happy Birthday to The Human Suplex Machine and Pro Wrestling legend, @OfficialTaz! pic.twitter.com/FVf2OtPMpZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

Happy birthday to a mentor. A friend. A legend. And a complete fucking lunatic @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/4P0xDqtxbI — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 11, 2023

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night's AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show:


















