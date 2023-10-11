wrestling / News
AEW News: Taz Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Title Tuesday Video Highlights
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW broadcaster Taz celebrates his birthday today. He turns 56 years old. MJF also wished him a happy birthday:
Let's all wish a very Happy Birthday to The Human Suplex Machine and Pro Wrestling legend, @OfficialTaz! pic.twitter.com/FVf2OtPMpZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
Happy birthday to
a mentor.
A friend.
A legend.
And a complete fucking lunatic @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/4P0xDqtxbI
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 11, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Questions Why WWE Would Bring Back CM Punk, Doesn’t Think It’s Likely
- Eric Bischoff On How Much AEW Shares Its Fanbase With WWE, Adam Copeland Signing
- Velveteen Dream Confirms He Hasn’t Been At WWE Performance Center
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds