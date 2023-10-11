wrestling / News

AEW News: Taz Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Title Tuesday Video Highlights

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taz Tony Khan AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW broadcaster Taz celebrates his birthday today. He turns 56 years old. MJF also wished him a happy birthday:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show:









