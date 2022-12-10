wrestling / News

AEW News: Taz Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Hook’s In-Ring Debut, Rampage Video Highlights

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
HOOK AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW broadcaster Taz celebrated the one-year anniversary of his son Hook making his in-ring debut. He tweeted, “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!” You can check out his post below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:





More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading