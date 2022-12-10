wrestling / News
AEW News: Taz Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Hook’s In-Ring Debut, Rampage Video Highlights
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW broadcaster Taz celebrated the one-year anniversary of his son Hook making his in-ring debut. He tweeted, “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!” You can check out his post below:
Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 10, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
More Trending Stories
- Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
- WWE Reportedly In Talks With E! For New Reality Show, Matt Cardona’s Name Mentioned
- Shawn Michaels On If Triple H Has Much Creative Input in NXT, Sean Waltman Possibly Competing On The Brand