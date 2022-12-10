– AEW broadcaster Taz celebrated the one-year anniversary of his son Hook making his in-ring debut. He tweeted, “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!” You can check out his post below:

