AEW News: Taz Explains Aligning With Brian Cage, Vickie Guerrero At Double or Nothing

– AEW has posted a video online in which the Casino Ladder Match winner Brian Cage talks about his AEW debut. Or rather, his new manager Taz does the talking.

When asked what he’s doing with Cage, Taz said: “Making noise. That’s what I’m doing with Brian Cage. I’m not really making any noise. The Machine is making the noise, because look at that right there, baby. Look at that right there. What that says is this man, no this machine, gets an opportunity at the AEW World Championship. That’s what that means. It means it’s hell, hell, for everybody in this company, because of him, Brian Cage, the Machine.”

– Vickie Guerrero is in the crowd for AEW Double or Nothing tonight.