AEW News: Taz Gets First Stem Cell Treatment, Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming Dynamite Taping, Latest Evil Uno Vlog

– Taz announced on Twitter that he has received a stem cell therapy treatment on his knee.

He wrote: “First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be!”

– The latest Evil Uno vlog is now online.

– There will be a pre-sale tomorrow for AEW’s return to the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester for a live Dynamite and a Rampage taping on July 6. The code is SUMROCK76. The pre-sale ends at 10 PM ET and tickets go on sale for the public on Friday.