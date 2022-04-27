wrestling / News
AEW News: Taz Gets First Stem Cell Treatment, Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming Dynamite Taping, Latest Evil Uno Vlog
– Taz announced on Twitter that he has received a stem cell therapy treatment on his knee.
He wrote: “First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be!”
First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be! pic.twitter.com/tcFiD6z8Ix
— 13 (@OfficialTAZ) April 26, 2022
– The latest Evil Uno vlog is now online.
– There will be a pre-sale tomorrow for AEW’s return to the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester for a live Dynamite and a Rampage taping on July 6. The code is SUMROCK76. The pre-sale ends at 10 PM ET and tickets go on sale for the public on Friday.
