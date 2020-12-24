wrestling / News

AEW News: Taz Slams Comparisons for Ricky Starks, AEW Stars Tweet on Last Night’s Dynamite, Hikaru Shida Gets Checked On

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ricky Starks AEW

– Taz shared some tweets last night criticizing comparisons for Ricky Starks during last night’s AEW Dynamite. He noted, “Why can’t @starkmanjones be the 1st RICKY STARKS?!? He is soooo f***ing good on mic and in ring please don’t put him in a BOX of “he reminds a me of that guy” garbage like some fans do. Because he has fashion sense w/looks, it’s weak IMO.”

Taz later wrote in response to another user, “Exactly. And I mean zero disrespect towards @TheRock who I consider a friend, point is let all these men and women of today be THEMSELVES. No need to define them or put them in a box. #AEWDynamite”

– AEW wrestlers tweeted out comments following last night’s Dynamite Holiday Bash show:

– Also following Dynamite, Hikaru Shida was checked on by the medical staff after she was bitten by Abadon. You can see some photos AEW released below:

