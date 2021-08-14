wrestling / News

AEW News: Taz Thanks Fans for Attending Rampage Live, More Rampage Debut Video Highlights

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW announcer Taz thanked the fans for attending the debut episode of AEW Rampage live in Pittsburgh last night. He stated the following:

“Thank you everyone who attended I live event tonight and all of you who watched #AEWRampage at home! It was an amazing energy and also a spectacular show…I am blessed to be apart of something so special. I appreciate #AEW & @TonyKhan more than words can describe.”

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage debut:





