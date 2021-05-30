AEW News: The Acclaimed’s Max Caster Releases New Music Video, Jack Whitehall Hypes Double or Nothing

– The Acclaimed’s Max Caster released a music video today, and he drops some insults on his opponents for the Casino Battle Royal for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing. You can see that video below.

🚨✨🔥NEW MUSIC VIDEO 🔥✨🚨#JACKPOT by Platinum Max 🎲🎰 The Acclaimed is gonna win the Casino Battle Royal at #AEWDoN because everyone loves the Acclaimed 🥰 Acclaimed to the moon 🚀 🎥: @GOProWrestling@Bowens_Official#AEW @AEW #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/RvFUrbGOId — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) May 30, 2021

– Actor Jack Whitehall, who costars opposite The Rock in Jungle Cruise, hyped up tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event on Twitter. You can view his tweet below.

Whitehall wrote, “Excited to watch this tonight. Lots of Brits on the card and first PPV event with a full attendance.

@AnthonyOgogo giving it some real Southgate energy in the waistcoat.”