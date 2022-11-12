– The Bunny will challenge Toni Storm in a Title Eliminator match for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bunny posted the following message on the title match announcement:

“I’ve spent the last six months working tirelessly to heal my neck. This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite all the blood, sweat and tears will be worth it. Time to claw my way back and prove once again that I’m a contender and a f***ing draw. #AcknowledgeMe”

– Claudio Castagnoli played God of War: Ragnarok on the latest AEW Games video:

