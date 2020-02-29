wrestling / News
AEW News: The Dark Order Releases New Message, Revolution Pre-Show Video
February 29, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW tweeted out a new image of The Dark Order today. The image shows what appears to be Evil Uno’s mask and features some text on the side that says, “Eagles become vultures,” which you can see below.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 29, 2020
– AEW released a new pre-show video for tonight’s Revolution event. You can check out that video below. AEW Revolution is set for the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
More Trending Stories
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz