– AEW EVPS The Young Bucks revealed that their new Reebok x Young Bucks AEW Pump Omni II shoes will be dropping in 10 days at Champ Sports:

EXCLUSIVE: The Elite @youngbucks, @rainmakerXokada & @boy_myth_legend react to the return of @DarbyAllin who is confirmed as the 4th man joining the side of FTR & Bryan Danielson in Anarchy in the Arena at #AEWDoN. pic.twitter.com/dAyE4ogu7I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024