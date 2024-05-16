wrestling / News
AEW News: The Young Bucks Getting New Reebok Shoes, Dynamite Video Highlights
– AEW EVPS The Young Bucks revealed that their new Reebok x Young Bucks AEW Pump Omni II shoes will be dropping in 10 days at Champ Sports:
https://t.co/9xfYiZ5QOT 10 days, 21 hrs pic.twitter.com/mjly7h8xeB
— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) May 16, 2024
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:
EXCLUSIVE: The Elite @youngbucks, @rainmakerXokada & @boy_myth_legend react to the return of @DarbyAllin who is confirmed as the 4th man joining the side of FTR & Bryan Danielson in Anarchy in the Arena at #AEWDoN. pic.twitter.com/dAyE4ogu7I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024
EXCLUSIVE! The Unified World Trios Champions, @TheAustinGunn, @ColtenGunn & @JayWhiteNZ have found a way to carry all of their gold to #AEWCollision.
See the #BangBangGang LIVE TOMORROW before Collision airs SATURDAY 5/18 at 8pm ET 7pm CT on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/szi43ISVkI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024
