AEW News: Throwback Graphic Hypes Return of Wrestling to TBS, Thunder Rosa Will Rise in 2022, Mark Sterling Reacts to Fan Art

January 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 1-5-22

– The AEW on TNT Twitter account released a throwback style graphic showcasing the debut of AEW Dynamite on TBS set for later this week. This will be the return of pro wrestling to the Superstation.

Dynamite’s TBS debut airs on January 5 at 8:00 pm ET. The event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here’s the new graphic:

– Thunder Rosa released a video giving fans a taste of what’s to come in 2022. Thunder Rosa will rise in 2022:

– Mark Sterling reacted to some fan art depicting him with his client, Jade Cargill:

