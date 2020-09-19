AEW News: Thunder Rosa Hypes Tag Match On Dynamite, Taz Loved Parking Lot Brawl, AEW Stars Teaming With Special Olympics

– In a video after this past week’s episode of Dynamite, Thunder Rosa hyped her match with Hikaru Shida against Ivelisse and Diamante next week.

She said: ““Ivelisse, I just proved once more that you are not on my level. And for you to bring your little friend, Diamante, into the ring to hit me? Come on, girl. … This is not over yet. I saw Shida, you know, handing me my precious, and you have those little trinkets on your neck, but you know what? I know Shida’s gonna have my back on this one, because next time in the ring, it’s going to be champion and champion.”

– In a post on Twitter, Taz praised the Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz from Dynamite.

He said: “Santana and Ortiz both taking Trent’s beat up body and drove him directly through the windshield of that silver little Chevy that was beat up thanks to these four men. It was a spectacular Street Fight. Santana, Ortiz, Chuck and Trent, I tip my cap to you guys. Amazing, amazing, probably one of the best Street Fights I’ve ever seen in my years in the industry.”

– Leva Bates, Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, Nyla Rose, and Brandon Cutler are teaming up with Special Olympics Illinois athletes to play Rocket League on Twitch.