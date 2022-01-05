wrestling / News

AEW News: Thunder Rosa & Mark Henry Set for Meet & Greet Today, Nyla Rose & Baby D Appear on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, New Bloody Bunny Shirt

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thunder Rosa AEW

– Shawn Dean, Thunder Rosa, and Mark Henry will be taking part in an AEW meet and greet later today at the Prudential Center ahead of Dynamite’s TBS debut. Ticket price for the meet and greet is $75 with all proceeds going to Playworks:

– Nyla Rose and Baby D joined Thunder Rosa for her tacos vlog, which you can see below:

– Shop AEW has a new shirt for The Bunny for her recent Street Fight on AEW Rampage:

