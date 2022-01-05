wrestling / News
AEW News: Thunder Rosa & Mark Henry Set for Meet & Greet Today, Nyla Rose & Baby D Appear on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, New Bloody Bunny Shirt
– Shawn Dean, Thunder Rosa, and Mark Henry will be taking part in an AEW meet and greet later today at the Prudential Center ahead of Dynamite’s TBS debut. Ticket price for the meet and greet is $75 with all proceeds going to Playworks:
TONIGHT! #AEW will host a Meet & Greet 📸 prior to #AEWDynamite, 5:30pm at the @PruCenter!
All proceeds will be going towards @Playworks – helping kids to stay active and build valuable life skills through play.
TICKETS & INFO ➡ https://t.co/OhS35yAjO5
Limited availability! pic.twitter.com/MJ2kE8Jrr6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022
– Nyla Rose and Baby D joined Thunder Rosa for her tacos vlog, which you can see below:
– Shop AEW has a new shirt for The Bunny for her recent Street Fight on AEW Rampage:
NEW ARRIVAL! Check out @AllieWrestling’s latest shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/3SjIpU9vL1
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 5, 2022
