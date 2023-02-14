wrestling / News
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Officially Joining Spanish Broadcast Team, Dynamite Pre-Show Meet & Greet Announced
– As previously reported, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa was in attendance at Dynamite last week and was doing work for the Spanish broadcast commentary for the show. Rosa announced today that while she’s continuing to recover for her injury, she is officially joining the AEW Spanish broadcast team as a commentator and on-air personality. She announced the following:
“Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I’ll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I’m thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I’ll see you from the booth!”
Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I'll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I'm thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I'll see you from the booth!
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 14, 2023
– AEW has also announced a pre-show meet and greet scheduled for tomorrow in Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena before Dynamite. The Meet & Greet will feature Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara, Preston Vance, Rush, and Jose the Assistance. You can check out the details below:
Get ready Laredo, TX! #AEW pre-show meet & greet tickets will go on sale TOMORROW at 12pm CT! They will be available for purchase at https://t.co/3khtIKBlHH. @rushtoroblanco @Pres10Vance @JoseAssistant @sammyguevara @taymelo #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/EkIQG4oEvM
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 14, 2023
