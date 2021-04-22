AEW News: Thunder Rosa Provided Spanish Commentary For Dynamite, Identity Of Female Wrestlers Around Ringside, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode

– PWInsider reports that Thunder Rosa provided Spanish commentary for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

– Speaking of Dynamite, Willow Nightingale, Tesha Price, Lindsay Snow, Madi Wrenkowski, and Raychell Rose were some of the women in the front row during the taping. The only one who couldn’t be featured on next week’s AEW Dark is Snow. While she lives in Jacksonville and is regularly part of the wrestlers in the audience for AEW events, she’s out of action with an injury.

