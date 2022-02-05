AEW News: Thunder Rosa Sends Message to ‘Lackey’ Mercedes Martinez, Danhausen Appears on Evil Uno Vlog, Rampage Video Highlights

– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa beat Mercedes Martinez by disqualification after Martinez attacked Rosa with a lead pipe. It turns out Britt Baker hired Martinez to take out Thunder Rosa. Rosa later responded to the attack on Twitter.

Rosa tweeted, “It’s going to take more than a pipe and a pinche radio to keep me down. I HAVE SHOWED OVER AND OVER AGAIN that I DONT BACK DOWN FROM ANYONE! @RealMMartinez you are lackey and everyone knows what I do to them… Next time THERE IS NO MERCY OG #fuckoff #vergazostime #lameramera”

