AEW News: Thunder Rosa Sends Message to ‘Lackey’ Mercedes Martinez, Danhausen Appears on Evil Uno Vlog, Rampage Video Highlights

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thunder Rosa AEW Rampage 2-4-22 Image Credit: AEW

– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa beat Mercedes Martinez by disqualification after Martinez attacked Rosa with a lead pipe. It turns out Britt Baker hired Martinez to take out Thunder Rosa. Rosa later responded to the attack on Twitter.

Rosa tweeted, “It’s going to take more than a pipe and a pinche radio to keep me down. I HAVE SHOWED OVER AND OVER AGAIN that I DONT BACK DOWN FROM ANYONE! @RealMMartinez you are lackey and everyone knows what I do to them… Next time THERE IS NO MERCY OG #fuckoff #vergazostime #lameramera”

– Danhausen appeared on the latest vlog for Evil Uno:

– Below are some more video highlights for last night’s AEW Rampage:


