AEW News: Thunder Rosa Sends Message to ‘Lackey’ Mercedes Martinez, Danhausen Appears on Evil Uno Vlog, Rampage Video Highlights
– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa beat Mercedes Martinez by disqualification after Martinez attacked Rosa with a lead pipe. It turns out Britt Baker hired Martinez to take out Thunder Rosa. Rosa later responded to the attack on Twitter.
Rosa tweeted, “It’s going to take more than a pipe and a pinche radio to keep me down. I HAVE SHOWED OVER AND OVER AGAIN that I DONT BACK DOWN FROM ANYONE! @RealMMartinez you are lackey and everyone knows what I do to them… Next time THERE IS NO MERCY OG #fuckoff #vergazostime #lameramera”
It’s going to take more than a pipe and a pinche radio to keep me down. I HAVE SHOWED OVER AND OVER AGAIN that I DONT BACK DOWN FROM ANYONE! @RealMMartinez you are lackey and everyone knows what I do to them… Next time THERE IS NO MERCY OG ☠️🖕🏼#fuckoff #vergazostime #lameramera pic.twitter.com/EPJ9126PfV
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 5, 2022
– Danhausen appeared on the latest vlog for Evil Uno:
– Below are some more video highlights for last night’s AEW Rampage:
