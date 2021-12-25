wrestling / News

AEW News: Thunder Rosa Shares Holiday Bikini Photo, Britt Baker Gets Action Figure Delivery, Referee Paul Turner Celebrates Birthday

December 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thunder Rosa AEW All Out

– AEW star Thunder Rosa wished fans a Merry Christmas this week with a holiday-themed bikini photo. She wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas you filthy animals! From your favorite girl TR♥️” You can view her message full of holiday cheer below:

– AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker shared a video of her receiving a delivery of her Blood & Guts Ringside Collectibles exclusive action figure, which you can see below:

– AEW wished referee Paul Turner a happy birthday today:

