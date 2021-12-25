wrestling / News
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Shares Holiday Bikini Photo, Britt Baker Gets Action Figure Delivery, Referee Paul Turner Celebrates Birthday
– AEW star Thunder Rosa wished fans a Merry Christmas this week with a holiday-themed bikini photo. She wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas you filthy animals! From your favorite girl TR♥️” You can view her message full of holiday cheer below:
Merry Christmas you filthy animals! From your favorite girl TR♥️ pic.twitter.com/4Td1pVaJpl
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 25, 2021
– AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker shared a video of her receiving a delivery of her Blood & Guts Ringside Collectibles exclusive action figure, which you can see below:
🩸 Order yours now at @RingsideC
🩸 https://t.co/51846lBULy pic.twitter.com/trleib4uBk
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 24, 2021
– AEW wished referee Paul Turner a happy birthday today:
Happy Birthday to @AEW referee @RefTurnerAEW pic.twitter.com/trNFxRrGlD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2021