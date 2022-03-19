wrestling / News

AEW News: Thunder Rosa & The Acclaimed Get New T-Shirts, Jade Cargill Set for Complex Unsanctioned Appearance, Rampage Video Highlights

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thunder Rosa AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Shop AEW has some new t-shirts out for new Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and also The Acclaimed, which you can check out below:

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will join Alex Lajas for an interview on Complex Unsanctioned this Monday, March 21 at 10:00 pm ET. You can see the announcement below:

– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT:



