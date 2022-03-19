wrestling / News
AEW News: Thunder Rosa & The Acclaimed Get New T-Shirts, Jade Cargill Set for Complex Unsanctioned Appearance, Rampage Video Highlights
– Shop AEW has some new t-shirts out for new Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and also The Acclaimed, which you can check out below:
#ANDNEW #AEW Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22! Get the shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/x32pz2OB5c
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) March 17, 2022
Everyone loves The Acclaimed! Check out their NEW shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/y4QQPAvjDA
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) March 18, 2022
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will join Alex Lajas for an interview on Complex Unsanctioned this Monday, March 21 at 10:00 pm ET. You can see the announcement below:
It's official !!! @Jade_Cargill will join Alex @queenoftheringg and I for a very special interview . This Monday, 10 pm EST on @Complex Unsanctioned on the @SpotifyGrnroom app. Make sure you join us !!!!! pic.twitter.com/BMbjMHHsu1
— sirwilkins (@sir_wilkins) March 18, 2022
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT:
