AEW News: Thunder Rosa Tries Tacos at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Sammy Guevara Vlog 372, New Malakai Black Street Fighter Shirt

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thunder Rosa AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa released her latest taco vlog trying some tacos at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood:

– Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara released episode 372 of his vlog series:

– Shop AEW has a new Street Fighter-themed shirt for Malakai Black that also features Akuma. You can check out an image of the shirt below. It’s available now for two weeks at ShopAEW.com.

